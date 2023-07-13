Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill to headline Global Citizen concert

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and rapper-singer Lauryn Hill will headline this year's Global Citizen festival in New York on September 23, organizers announced on July 11.

Artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids will join them at the stage in Central Park for the event, which is aimed at drumming up support for preserving international aid to eradicate extreme poverty, in addition to a number of other causes.

The Global Citizen event, which has been staged since 2012 as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, offers free tickets to supporters who pledge to take actions such as sending letters to their governments urging development aid.

"COP27, this year's G7, the World Bank Spring Meetings and the Paris climate finance summit all failed to deliver tangible results, or disruption of the world's unjust systems," said Global Citizen head Hugh Evans.

"But complacency can't win," he continued, urging the world's richest nations to "meet the urgency of the hour."

