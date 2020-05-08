Red Army Choir performs Ottoman war song amid pandemic

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Russia's Red Army Choir shot a video at home playing notes from the Ottoman military band Mehter in support of Turkey's fight with the novel coronavirus.

The video was directed by the choir's art director, Gen. Gennadiy Sachenyuk.

The video was shared by the Red Army Choir's social media accounts with a note: "With love and respect to the heroic Turkish nation."

The Russian and Turkish flags are hurled at the start of the video with choir members singing and playing their instruments.

A montage of the choir's concerts in Turkey plays in the background along with images of Turkey's disinfecting drive at historical and touristic areas.

The video also pays tribute to frontline health workers fighting COVID-19.

The video ends with the note: "Stay at home, Turkey."

Mehter used to perform on the battle fields to boost the morale of army and unnerve enemies.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.