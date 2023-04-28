Record number of people visit protected areas on Eid

Record number of people visit protected areas on Eid

ANKARA
Record number of people visit protected areas on Eid

With the urge to spend holidays in the lap of mother nature, over 1.3 million people have visited the areas protected by the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) during the three-day-long Eid holiday.

According to the statement made by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the conservation works and social reinforcement investments carried out in 647 protected areas under the General Directorate of DKMP are increasing the interest of people in these areas day by day.

With protected areas offering the opportunity to engage in activities that preserve the balance between humanity and nature for a sustainable environment, people who wanted to spend more time in nature with the revival of spring flocked to protected areas and took advantage of the Eid holiday.

During the three-day holiday, protected areas hosted a total of 1,333,718 people. Among the most visited places, Marmaris National Park in the western province of Muğla ranked first with 322,320 visitors.

Ormanya Nature Park in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, visited by 248,127 people, and Burç Nature Park in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, which hosted 123,500 visitors, followed Muğla in the top three places, respectively.

Especially after the pandemic, nature and outdoor activities are preferred more by Turkish citizens along the same line as the rest of the world.

In the first three months of this year, 8,471,066 people visited the protected areas under the General Directorate of DKMP.

In addition, people can comfortably spend their holidays surrounded by nature for both daily or long visits as accommodation facilities have become more common in protected areas.

Eid al-Fitr,

TÜRKIYE Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
LATEST NEWS

  1. Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

    Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

  2. US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

    Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

  4. Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

    Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

  5. Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight

    Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight
Recommended
Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu
Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir
Regulation to limit inexperienced engineers to approve high-rises

Regulation to limit inexperienced engineers to approve high-rises
MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges

MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges
Women to manage traffic flow in Princes’ Islands

Women to manage traffic flow in Princes’ Islands
13 irregular migrants rescued off Aegean

13 irregular migrants rescued off Aegean
WORLD Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Moscow said Thursday it had denied an upcoming consular visit to detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists.
ECONOMY Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg aims to deliver more than 1,000 vehicles in May, says Gürcan Karakaş, the CEO of Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.