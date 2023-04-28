Record number of people visit protected areas on Eid

ANKARA

With the urge to spend holidays in the lap of mother nature, over 1.3 million people have visited the areas protected by the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) during the three-day-long Eid holiday.

According to the statement made by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the conservation works and social reinforcement investments carried out in 647 protected areas under the General Directorate of DKMP are increasing the interest of people in these areas day by day.

With protected areas offering the opportunity to engage in activities that preserve the balance between humanity and nature for a sustainable environment, people who wanted to spend more time in nature with the revival of spring flocked to protected areas and took advantage of the Eid holiday.

During the three-day holiday, protected areas hosted a total of 1,333,718 people. Among the most visited places, Marmaris National Park in the western province of Muğla ranked first with 322,320 visitors.

Ormanya Nature Park in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, visited by 248,127 people, and Burç Nature Park in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, which hosted 123,500 visitors, followed Muğla in the top three places, respectively.

Especially after the pandemic, nature and outdoor activities are preferred more by Turkish citizens along the same line as the rest of the world.

In the first three months of this year, 8,471,066 people visited the protected areas under the General Directorate of DKMP.

In addition, people can comfortably spend their holidays surrounded by nature for both daily or long visits as accommodation facilities have become more common in protected areas.