Record-breaking visits to Anıtkabir on Atatürk Remembrance Day

ANKARA

Anıtkabir, the final resting place of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, welcomed a record 1,092,000 visitors on Nov. 10, the 86th anniversary of the Turkish Republic founder’s passing.

The Defense Ministry shared the figures, marking it as the highest turnout ever recorded for Nov. 10.

“We once again commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our republic, with mercy, gratitude and respect,” the ministry stated on social media.

Data from the official Anıtkabir website highlighted steady visitation throughout the year. Monthly figures include 229,000 visitors in January, 226,000 in February, 223,000 in March, 513,000 in April and 577,000 in May. The rise in April and May could be attributed to the public holidays, including April 23 National Sovereignty and Childrens’ Day and May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Summer months saw the number of visitors fluctuating between 345,000 and 388,000. Notably, in October, which falls on Türkiye’s national day, numbers surged to 1,146,000, reflecting Anıtkabir’s enduring significance as a national symbol of unity and reverence.

Across Türkiye, millions paused to honor Atatürk on Nov. 10 at 9:05 a.m., the precise time of his passing. Sirens wailed nationwide as citizens stood in a poignant two-minute silence. Throughout the day, visitors to Anıtkabir laid flowers and waved Turkish flags as a gesture of respect.

Atatürk, who led Türkiye’s War of Independence, passed away in Istanbul after prolonged health struggles but his legacy continues to inspire millions today.