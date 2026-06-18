Receivership lifted for seven poultry firms amid pricing probe

Receivership lifted for seven poultry firms amid pricing probe

ANKARA
Receivership lifted for seven poultry firms amid pricing probe

 

Authorities have revoked receivership orders for seven of 13 poultry companies placed under state supervision during a widening investigation into alleged price manipulation and anti-competitive practices.

Measures were lifted on June 16 for Gedik Piliç, Erpiliç and Keskinoğlu, and on June 17 for Banvit, As Piliç, Lezita, Ak Piliç, Bupiliç, Şenpiliç and Aypi Piliç, according to court decisions cited in the investigation.

The companies were placed under receivership following a June 12 operation spanning eight provinces, where prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 32 people, including senior executives, accounting managers and board members in the poultry sector.

Twenty-nine of those detained were later released under judicial control conditions, including travel bans.

Authorities initially appointed receivers to 13 firms, among them Şenpiliç, Banvit, Erpiliç, Lezita, Keskinoğlu, Hastavuk, Bakpiliç, Bupiliç, Ak Piliç, As Piliç, Gedik Piliç, Orvital and Aypi Piliç.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul said there were “strong suspicions” that some company officials coordinated in pricing decisions that harmed consumers and disrupted fair competition. Prosecutors charged suspects with forming a criminal organization and influencing prices.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said the operation targeted companies that allegedly distorted market functioning and contributed to unfair price increases in the poultry sector. He said receivership had been imposed to protect supply chains and ensure transparent commercial oversight.

Gürlek also said the investigation was being conducted in coordination with Istanbul police, the Competition Authority and financial crime investigators at financial authorities.

Officials said operations were carried out simultaneously in Istanbul, Ankara, Balıkesir, Bolu, Bursa, İzmir, Samsun and Uşak.

 

Investigation,

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