Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase

Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase

ANKARA
Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase

Inflation expectations of the real sector continued to decline but households’ expectations rose for the first time in six months in February, a Central Bank survey has shown.

12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations decreased by 1.9 points to 41.9 percent for real sector, while increased by 0.4 points to 59.2 percent for households, said the Bank on Feb. 25.

Households’ inflation expectations constantly declined from September 2024 and January 2025.

The proportion of households expecting a fall in inflation in the next 12 months decreased by 2.5 points to 28.3 percent, said the bank.

Inflation expectations also fell by 0.1 points to 25.3 percent for market participants, according to the bank’s regular Sectoral Inflation Expectations survey.

Türkiye's annual inflation rate dropped to a 19-month low of 42.12 percent in January, with consumer prices rising 5.03 percent from the previous month, according to the latest official data.

In February, the Central Bank lifted its annual consumer inflation forecast for 2025 from the previous 21 percent to 24 percent, while keeping its forecast for 2026 unchanged at 12 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

    UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

  2. Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

    Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

  3. President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

    President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

  4. Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

    Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

  5. Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

    Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt
Recommended
Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China

Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China
Musk gives federal workers another chance to justify jobs

Musk gives federal workers 'another chance' to justify jobs
Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye

Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye
Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan

Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan
Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its smartest AI model

Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its 'smartest' AI model
WORLD UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday pledged to boost defense spending to 2.5 percent of the economy by 2027 with the aim of hiking it to 3 percent in the next parliament.

ECONOMY Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿