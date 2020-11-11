Rava Dosa Recipe: How to Cook & Make Rava Dosa Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Alamy Photo

Rava Dosa is a popular snack in Indian cuisine. Since it is a local dish, it has different varieties according to the regions. In this article, we share the easy Rava Dosa recipe for you.

Ingredients:

½ cup fine wheat semolina

½ cup of rice flour (regular)

¼ cup all-purpose flour (regular)

½ teaspoon of salt

2 glasses of water

½ teaspoon of caraway seeds

1-2 tablespoons of fresh coriander (minced)

Olive oil

1 green pepper, chopped (optional)

A pinch of asafoetida (less than 1/8 teaspoon) (optional)

Instructions:

Mix semolina, rice flour, wheat flour and salt in a bowl. Add the water little by little, whisk the mixture well. The mixture should be fluid and easy to mix.

Leave the dough for at least 30 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients (except oil) and mix well. With this step, the dough is ready. It must be mixed before putting into the pan so that the flour is not left on the bottom.

Heat a medium or large non-stick pan over high heat. Apply about half a teaspoon of oil to the bottom by using a piece of cooking paper,. The pan should only be oiled lightly.

When the pan is heated well, pour the dough from the edges of the pan to the center. After doing this, spread the dough well into the pan with a spoon.

After the dough is spread over the pan, drop some oil on the sides of the dosa. When you see it starts to brown, turn it over with a spatula or slotted spoon. Fry the other side of dosa for about 1 minute until it gets browned lightly. You can fold the dosa while taking it from the pan.

Tips for Rava Dosa Recipe

While the dough you put in the pan is cooked, the dough in the bowl will wait. Do not forget to stir it well each time.