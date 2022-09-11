Raspadori fires Napoli to top

Giacomo Raspadori made Napoli provisional leader of Serie A with the late winner in Sept. 10’s 1-0 home win over Spezia which put the team ahead on goal difference from 10-man AC Milan, 2-1 winner at Sampdoria.

Italy forward Raspadori struck the decisive goal in the final moments of a stodgy encounter at the Stadio Maradona, sweeping home Hirving Lozano’s cross to net his first goal for Napoli on his second start after arriving on loan from Sassuolo last month.

“It’s a moment that will stay in my head and heart,” Raspadori told DAZN.

“I missed two chances which I should have scored but thankfully the team put me in the position to score and I kept my head.”

Raspadori was one of three signings made in quick succession by Napoli just after the season started alongside Giovanni Simeone and Tanguy Ndombele.

Napoli will make Raspadori’s signing permanent next summer assuming he meets unannounced sporting objectives.

Luciano Spalletti’s side is on a high after a strong start to the domestic season and thrashing Liverpool in the Champions League opener midweek.

The team travels to Rangers tomorrow before its first true title test against Milan at the San Siro next weekend.

