Rare Stradivarius violin sells for $11.3 mln

NEW YORK
A rare Stradivarius violin, made over 300 years ago by Antonio Stradivari during his so-called golden period, fetched $11.3 million at auction in New York on Feb. 7, Sotheby's said.

"This extraordinary violin represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and classical music history, its unparalleled sound and storied provenance captivating collectors and musicians alike," Sotheby's chair Mari-Claudia Jimenez said in a statement.

It said the buyer chose to remain anonymous.

Known for its extraordinary sound, the "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius," named after its distinguished former owners, became the third most-expensive musical instrument ever sold at auction.

The most-expensive record belongs to another Stradivarius, the "Lady Blunt," which sold was sold in 2011 for $15.9 million.

"What sets the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius apart is its exceptional sound — rich, complex, and full of depth," the auction house said.

The instrument belonged to the celebrated Chinese violinist and pedagogue Si-Hon Ma, who before his death in 2009 donated the violin to his alma mater, the New England Conservatory in Boston, on condition that someday it sell the violin to fund scholarships.

Before that, the violin belonged to the 19th century Hungarian virtuoso Joseph Joachim, who was famous for his collaborations with composers such as Johannes Brahms.

