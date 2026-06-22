Rare Philippine school shooting kills three teens, wounds seven

MANILA

People stand next to the entrance gate of San Jose National High School after a shooting incident in Tacloban City, Leyte province on June 22, 2026. (AFP)

Two students opened fire on June 22 inside a school in the central Philippines, a rare campus shooting that killed three teens and wounded seven others, police said.

The two alleged shooters, aged 15 and 14, were in custody after firing "randomly" in San Jose National High School, police Lieutenant Evalyn Diaz told AFP of the violence that sent terrified students running for cover.

A Glock 9mm pistol used in the shooting was registered to a policewoman in the region, national police spokesman Allen Rae Co told a media briefing, adding that she was taken into custody.

Over 40 empty shells were found at the scene, police added.

Irvin Nogar, a 52-year-old social studies teacher, told AFP he was in the middle of a class at the school in Leyte province's Tacloban City when he heard several "loud gun shots".

"I saw a shooter walking towards our area, so I told the students to be calm and hide under their desks, and I locked the door... They were crying and in panic."

Jennelyn Badoria, mother of a slain 15-year-old student, told AFP she believed whoever had given the shooters access to guns must be held accountable.

"I'm asking that the gun owners be charged, because the guns wouldn't have ended up in the children's hands if it weren't for them," she said in an interview outside the school.

Co, the police spokesman, also revealed the other weapon used in the shooting, a .38 calibre pistol, was registered to a security agency in Cebu City.

As of late afternoon, no updates had been given on the status of the seven wounded students, who were receiving treatment at a local hospital. An earlier police tally had placed their number at five.

Diaz, the police lieutenant, said they had heard "bullying was the motive" of the shooting, but that the two alleged assailants were still being questioned.

"They are still in the police station undergoing questioning in the presence of their parents because they are minors," she said.

A 2022 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report found over half of Filipino boys and 43 percent of girls reported being bullied "at least a few times a month" -- more than double the rate of OECD countries.

The Philippine Department of Education issued a statement calling it a "high-alert situation".

"Our Central Office officials, alongside regional and division office personnel, are active on the ground, coordinating closely with school authorities and law enforcement to secure the premises," it said.

While school shootings are a rarity in the Philippines, seven students were wounded last month in a knife attack by an older student in Cavite province.

President Ferdinand Marcos's spokeswoman on Monday said the president had been "saddened by what happened".

"Anyone, especially the parents of the victims, would feel grief and fear," Claire Castro told reporters, adding that unspecified measures were being taken to ensure safety at public spaces including schools.

In 2022, three people, including a former city mayor, were killed in a shooting incident before a graduation ceremony at Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippine capital.

It was later determined to have been an assassination driven by "personal motives".

Legal gun ownership is tightly regulated in the Southeast Asian country, but a large black market exists for firearms.