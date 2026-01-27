Rare fish species torik returns to Marmara Sea after 40 years

ISTANBUL

After a 40-year hiatus, the Marmara Sea is once again teeming with torik, as a historic surge of the large-bodied relative of the bonito marks a triumphant return to the region.

Since the start of the year, more than 500 tonnes of torik have surged off the coasts of the megacity of Istanbul and the Thracian province of Tekirdağ, according to official data.

Fishermen describe the event as a “torik influx,” saying they have not seen fish of this size and density for 30 to 40 years.

Torik is considered the larger, more mature form of bonito and typically weighs over 3 kilograms per fish.

Such large schools were previously known mostly from historical photographs of Istanbul rather than from recent fishing seasons.

This record-breaking haul has generated an estimated 250 million Turkish Liras ($5.7 million) in revenue since the beginning of the year.

As supply skyrockets, prices have also taken a sharp dive.

Serdar Can, a board member of an Istanbul fisheries traders association, said the price of a pair of torik has fallen from around 8,000 liras ($184) to as low as 3,500 liras ($80).

Can noted that torik is traditionally used for lakerda, a cured fish delicacy, but this year’s abundance has made it more widely available for everyday consumption.

In addition to torik, species such as tuna, mackerel and gurnard have also begun reappearing in the Marmara Sea.

Officials and sector representatives see this as a positive sign for marine biodiversity, linked to stricter inspections, sustainable fishing policies and production planning.

Captain Doğan Ege, whose family has been in fishing since 1976, said the current season is exceptional.

He explained that the fish migrated from the Black Sea into the Marmara Sea following increased water flow through the straits.

While the peak of the torik run is now nearing its end, he expects anchovy, horse mackerel and sardines to dominate catches for the rest of the season, with torik ranking unusually high in overall figures this year.