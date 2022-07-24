Raphinha strikes again as Barcelona beats Real Madrid 1-0

LAS VEGAS

Raphinha made it two goals in two matches as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 1-0 on July 23 in their Las Vegas Clasico.

Raphinha, signed from Premier League Leeds United earlier this month for around $60 million, followed up his debut in a 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami with the lone goal of the high-profile clash at Allegiant Stadium, the $1.97 billion, 65,000-seat home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

The Brazilian was perfectly placed to intercept an ill-advised pass from Real’s Eder Militao along the top of the area. After one touch to settle he lashed a left-footed shot over Thibaut Courtois into the top right corner of the net to put Barcelona up 1-0 in the 27th minute.

The fourth edition of the Clasico to be played outside of Spain, the second ever held in the United States, featured all the intensity of the long rivalry.

Real Madrid continues its U.S. tour tomorrow against Mexico’s Cub America at San Francisco’s Oracle Park baseball venue while Barcelona takes on Italian giant Juventus in Dallas on the same night.

Both play again on July 30, when Barcelona takess on Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls and Real Madrid play Juventus.