Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, with an official ceremony upon the Iranian leader’s arrival in the capital Ankara on Jan. 24 for twice-delayed talks trying to halt the spread of the Israel-Hamas war.

Raisi's visit to Erdoğan comes with the war in Gaza starting to enflame tensions and escalate fighting across the Middle East.

Erdoğan and Raisi of Iran were also set to co-chair the eighth meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council, with all aspects of the bilateral relations expected to be reviewed, and steps that would deepen the cooperation will be addressed at the meeting.

It is also on the agenda of the visit that various documents aimed at further strengthening the contractual basis of the bilateral relations be signed on the occasion of the council meeting.

A trip Raisi had planned for last November was cancelled because of conflicting schedules of diplomats involved in consultations over the Gaza war.

"Iran and Türkiye have a common position in supporting the Palestinian people and the resistance of the oppressed but powerful Palestinian people," Raisi said before boarding the plane for his first official visit to Türkiye since his 2021 election.

The turmoil engulfing the Middle East since Israel went to war on Oct. 7, 2023, has added a new layer of complexity to Türkiye's close but uneasy relationship with Iran.

Erdoğan considers Iran-backed Hamas as legitimately elected liberators and not the "terrorist" organization it has been proscribed as across the Western world.

