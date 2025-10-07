Rains deluge Western Türkiye, sparking major flooding

Rains deluge Western Türkiye, sparking major flooding

ISTANBUL
Rains deluge Western Türkiye, sparking major flooding

A powerful storm system slammed western Türkiye on Oct. 7, unleashing torrential rains, fierce winds and potential hail from Istanbul to Muğla, with the Turkish State Meteorological Service warning of severe thunderstorms and widespread flash flooding.

The bureau issued an "orange alert," indicating a dangerous weather situation with potential for damage and loss, for four of the country’s 81 provinces and a "yellow alert," signaling potential weather hazards, for 16 others.

Heavy rain is expected across Marmara, the Aegean, Western Mediterranean and parts of western Ankara and Eskişehir in the Central Anatolian region, with the southern and northern Aegean coasts likely to experience very strong downpours.

The Interior Ministry also issued a public warning, urging citizens to remain cautious against “floods, water overflows, lightning, strong winds, localized hail, coastal tornado risks and disruptions in transportation.”

Rain began early in Istanbul and İzmir, continuing through the day with intermittent heavy showers. In Muğla’s Fethiye, Marmaris and Köyceğiz districts, authorities reported a high risk of flash floods due to the intensity of rainfall and gusting winds linked to convective storm cells.

Meanwhile, the Marmara Sea has been hit by strong north winds, which disrupted maritime transport in Tekirdağ, forcing nine cargo ships and tankers to anchor offshore.

In Edirne, torrential rains triggered severe flooding and road collapses. A public minibus fell into a large sinkhole on Kuvayi Milliye Boulevard when part of the road collapsed, damaging the vehicle.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  2. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

  3. Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

    Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

  4. Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

    Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

  5. Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries

    Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries
Recommended
Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events

Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events
Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK

Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK
Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band
Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub

Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub
Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence

Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence
14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine is intensifying strikes on Russian refineries and oil infrastructure, with more than 30 attacks since early August, aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to finance war against its neighbour.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿