Rains deluge Western Türkiye, sparking major flooding

ISTANBUL

A powerful storm system slammed western Türkiye on Oct. 7, unleashing torrential rains, fierce winds and potential hail from Istanbul to Muğla, with the Turkish State Meteorological Service warning of severe thunderstorms and widespread flash flooding.

The bureau issued an "orange alert," indicating a dangerous weather situation with potential for damage and loss, for four of the country’s 81 provinces and a "yellow alert," signaling potential weather hazards, for 16 others.

Heavy rain is expected across Marmara, the Aegean, Western Mediterranean and parts of western Ankara and Eskişehir in the Central Anatolian region, with the southern and northern Aegean coasts likely to experience very strong downpours.

The Interior Ministry also issued a public warning, urging citizens to remain cautious against “floods, water overflows, lightning, strong winds, localized hail, coastal tornado risks and disruptions in transportation.”

Rain began early in Istanbul and İzmir, continuing through the day with intermittent heavy showers. In Muğla’s Fethiye, Marmaris and Köyceğiz districts, authorities reported a high risk of flash floods due to the intensity of rainfall and gusting winds linked to convective storm cells.

Meanwhile, the Marmara Sea has been hit by strong north winds, which disrupted maritime transport in Tekirdağ, forcing nine cargo ships and tankers to anchor offshore.

In Edirne, torrential rains triggered severe flooding and road collapses. A public minibus fell into a large sinkhole on Kuvayi Milliye Boulevard when part of the road collapsed, damaging the vehicle.