Rainfall gives some relief to Turkey wildfires

ANTALYA

The weather gave Turkey some relief on Aug. 7 as officials in the southern province of Antalya said the blazes were under control in the southwestern province after rainfall.

And heavy rain was expected till afternoon in areas including Manavgat, one of the most affected by the fires.

The situation remained serious however around the tourist hotspot of Muğla, where at least three neighborhoods have been ordered to evacuate.

Of some 223 forest fires that started last week, just six remain ongoing, said Turkey’s agriculture and forestry minister on Aug 7.

Most of the fires have been contained thanks to the dedicated efforts of Turkish firefighting teams, while the blazes in Köyceğiz, Kavaklidere, Milas, Yatağan, and Cine in the southwestern Muğla province continue, as well as one in the town of Sutculer in Isparta, Bekir Pakdemirli told reporters.

Firefighting teams are working hard to protect a thermal power plant and touristic areas in Muğla where as many as 15 forest fires initially broke out, he added.

The fire in Milas is currently "dormant, not posing any significant threat," he said.

"We have been combatting the fires with 16 aircraft, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, 57 helicopters, an unmanned helicopter, 850 water tenders and tankers, and 150 engineering vehicles, along with 5,250 forestry personnel," Pakdemirli added.

On Twitter, he said the wildfires in Muğla’s Marmaris, Seydikemer and Yilanli districts have been contained, along with those in Karacasu and Bozdogan in the Aydın province, and Gölhisar in the Burdur province.

Another wildfire near the central Black Sea province of Karabük was also contained, Pakdemirli added.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum and Transport, and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu visited the areas affected by the blazes. Later they held a closed-door meeting with representatives of fire-hit regions to hear about their needs.

A firefighting team from Azerbaijan including 40 fire trucks and 150 personnel has also been dispatched to Hamza in the Black Sea Samsun province.

At least 107 houses were damaged in blazes in Alanya in the southern Antalya province, Mayor Adem Murat Yücel said in a statement.

Bekir Yılmaz, the district governor of Bodrum in the southwestern province of Muğla, said initial aid of some 35,000 Turkish liras (over $4,000) per household has been provided to citizens affected by fires.

Turkey and neighboring Greece have been fighting devastating fires for more than a week as the region suffers its worst heatwave in decades.

Officials and experts have linked such intense weather events to climate change. So far, they have killed two people in Greece and eight in Turkey, with dozens more hospitalized there over 10 days.