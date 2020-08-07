Rainfall average drops 14 percent in Turkey in July

  • August 07 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency
Precipitation across Turkey in the month of July was below the year’s average, dropping 14 percent, according to data state-run Anadolu Agency obtained from the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The average rainfall was 22.3 millimeters last year, while it was 14.1 millimeter this July, the data showed.

In July, the rate of rainfall increased in only two of Turkey’s seven regions in eastern and southeastern provinces, while maintaining its average in one region: The Black Sea. It declined elsewhere.

When compared to last year July, the Marmara and Mediterranean regions saw their average rainfall decline the most.

In the western and southern coastal regions of Turkey, the average rainfall nosedived by 80 percent.

In the northwestern province of Çanakkale and in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Kilis and Hatay, the average of rainfall was below 1 millimeter this July.

The decline in average rainfall was 79 percent in the Marmara region, 41 percent in the Aegean region, 74 percent in the Mediterranean region and 54 percent in Central Anatolia.

