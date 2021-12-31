Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

ANTALYA

Heavy rain and strong winds started to hit the Mediterranean province of Antalya on Dec. 30 as authorities issued a red alert warning of the danger of floods and landslides.

A fierce storm with heavy rain struck the rural districts in the Turkish resort province early on Dec. 30, damaging dozens of buildings with roofs blown away and trees lying toppled on the streets. Many greenhouses were also among the damaged structures.

But, heavy rains are expected to become more intense.

Rainfall is expected to be 100-200 kilograms per square meter in the center of Antalya and 300 kilograms per square meter in Kemer, Kumluca and Finike districts, according to The Turkish State Meteorological Service.

“What we expect are not ordinary events. That’s why we gave the red alert warning, which we rarely use, for Kemer, Finike and Kumluca,” said Mehmet Latif Gültekin, a local official of the meteorological service.

Meanwhile, schools were closed in the three districts for one day due to adverse weather conditions.