'Radicalized' 16-year-old shot dead by police in Australia

'Radicalized' 16-year-old shot dead by police in Australia

PERTH
Radicalized 16-year-old shot dead by police in Australia

Western Australian police shot and killed a "radicalized" 16-year-old boy with a knife who had stabbed a man in a Perth car park, police and the state premier said on Sunday.

The teenager "rushed" at police who responded by shooting him twice with Tasers before firing a single fatal shot, they said.

"There are indications he had been radicalized online. But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears he acted solely and alone," Premier Roger Cook said.

Police received a call late on May 4 from a male warning that he was going to commit "acts of violence" but without giving his name or location, the state's police commissioner, Col Blanch, told reporters.

Within minutes, another emergency call alerted police that a "male with a knife was running around the car park" in Willetton, a southern suburb of Perth, he said.

Police body camera images showed the teenager refused officers' demands that he put down the knife, the police chief said.

The weapon was a 30-centimeter kitchen knife, believed to be from the attacker's home, he said.

Officers fired two Tasers at him but "both of them did not have the full desired effect," he said.

"The male continued to advance on the third officer with a firearm who fired a single shot and fatally wounded the male."

The teenager died in hospital later in the night, he said.

The "middle-aged" man who had been stabbed was in a "serious" but stable condition and appeared to be doing well, the police commissioner said.

Police believe the teenager sent "relevant messages" to some members of the Muslim community who immediately called police, he said, without giving details of the messages.

The boy had "mental issues but also online radicalization issues," the police chief said.

shot down,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

    Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

  2. Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

    Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

  3. Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel

    Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel

  4. Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

    Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

  5. US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students

    US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students
Recommended
Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike
Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage
Netanyahu: govt to close Al Jazeera TV in Israel

Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel
US campus protesters on right side of history, say Turkish students

US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students
Russia says forces seized village in eastern Ukraine

Russia says forces seized village in eastern Ukraine
North Korea UN envoy says new sanctions panel will fail

North Korea UN envoy says new sanctions panel will fail
WORLD Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

A local official and state media in Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a southern village on Sunday killed several people from the same family, with Hezbollah announcing rocket fire in retaliation.
ECONOMY Israel’s economy braces for major hit after Turkish ban: Report

Israel’s economy braces for major hit after Turkish ban: Report

Türkiye’s recent decision to halt all its trade relations with Israel is poised to impact Israeli consumers with sudden price hikes in a short period of time, as Tel Aviv, taken by “complete surprise,” failed to devise alternative import measures, an Israeli media report has said.  
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿