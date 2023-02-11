Quake-hit region to experience cold for another week: Expert

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Bitter cold weather that has become an obstacle before the search and rescue teams working day and night to rescue earthquake victims from the rubble will continue for another week in the quake-hit region, a meteorologist has warned.

Thousands of citizens lost their lives in Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes that affected 10 provinces in total, as search and rescue efforts still continue five days after the deadly tremors.

After powerful earthquakes and aftershocks caused massive devastation in Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Diyarbakır, Adana, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Malatya and Hatay, harsh weather conditions are hampering the rescue teams’ work.

The air temperatures in the quake-hit region and throughout the country are below the seasonal norms, meteorologist Cengiz Çelik from the Turkish State Meteorological Service noted and added: “The precipitation has left the region, but the cold air will continue to be experienced throughout the country, including in the earthquake zone.”

For the next week, cold weather will, unfortunately, continue to affect the region, he said.

Stressing that the cold air wave lowered the temperatures in the region by a few more degrees, Çelik warned the citizens in the region of fog and haze.

The expert pointed out that the weather will be 3 to 4 degrees Celsius warmer after a week.