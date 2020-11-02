Quake death toll rises to 110 in İzmir

  • November 02 2020 09:10:00

Quake death toll rises to 110 in İzmir

İZMİR
Quake death toll rises to 110 in İzmir

The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 110, authorities said on Nov. 3.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Nov. 3, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that 107 people have been pulled from the debris and search and rescue activities continue.

Erdoğan said that a total of 1,027 people have been injured in the quake and 883 have been discharged from hospitals.

Nearly 1,600 aftershocks- 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0- have been recorded since Oct. 30's 6.6-magnitude quake rattled İzmir, the president said.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that some 12 people who were injured are in ICU, with five in serious condition.

Koca also reiterated his earlier warning that the conditions in İzmir provide a suitable ground for COVID-19 to spread, urging caution.

According to data provided by Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, rescue efforts in four buildings are ongoing while efforts in 13 buildings have been completed.

Kurum said on Nov. 2 that Turkey has started the construction of a "container city" - temporary housing units resembling shipping containers - in İzmir.

“Our container city, right next to the wreckage area, will be completed with its infrastructure and social facilities within 20 days,” Kurum said.

The temporary residences for 1,000 people will cover an area of 46,300 square meters in the Bayrakli district, he added.

Quake death toll rises to 110 in İzmir

"Currently, we have a clean and warm guesthouse facility to meet all kinds of food and shelter needs. The capacity is approximately 7,600."

He said that as many as 3,500 tents have been sent to the quake-hit region, and nearly 2,000 of them have been set up for those whose homes have been destroyed.

About 7,600 people have taken shelter in the tents, the minister said, adding that at least 220,000 earthquake victims have been served meals with the coordination of the Turkish Red Crescent.

Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained
Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel

  2. France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

    France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

  3. 3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

    3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

  4. Russian tourist dies as boat capsizes in Turkey’s south

    Russian tourist dies as boat capsizes in Turkey’s south

  5. MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake

    MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake
Recommended
Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus
CHP calls for new laws for effective earthquake struggle

CHP calls for new laws for effective earthquake struggle

MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake

MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake
Istanbul residents urged not to travel

Istanbul residents urged not to travel
Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained

Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for not taking enough measures

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for not taking enough measures
Russian tourist dies as boat capsizes in Turkey’s south

Russian tourist dies as boat capsizes in Turkey’s south
WORLD Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Nov. 3 decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey posted an 11.89% annual hike in consumer prices in October, the country’s statistical authority said on Nov. 3. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Monday Super Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.