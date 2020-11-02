Quake death toll rises to 110 in İzmir

İZMİR

The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 110, authorities said on Nov. 3.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Nov. 3, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that 107 people have been pulled from the debris and search and rescue activities continue.

Erdoğan said that a total of 1,027 people have been injured in the quake and 883 have been discharged from hospitals.

Nearly 1,600 aftershocks- 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0- have been recorded since Oct. 30's 6.6-magnitude quake rattled İzmir, the president said.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that some 12 people who were injured are in ICU, with five in serious condition.

Koca also reiterated his earlier warning that the conditions in İzmir provide a suitable ground for COVID-19 to spread, urging caution.

According to data provided by Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, rescue efforts in four buildings are ongoing while efforts in 13 buildings have been completed.

Kurum said on Nov. 2 that Turkey has started the construction of a "container city" - temporary housing units resembling shipping containers - in İzmir.

“Our container city, right next to the wreckage area, will be completed with its infrastructure and social facilities within 20 days,” Kurum said.

The temporary residences for 1,000 people will cover an area of 46,300 square meters in the Bayrakli district, he added.

"Currently, we have a clean and warm guesthouse facility to meet all kinds of food and shelter needs. The capacity is approximately 7,600."

He said that as many as 3,500 tents have been sent to the quake-hit region, and nearly 2,000 of them have been set up for those whose homes have been destroyed.

About 7,600 people have taken shelter in the tents, the minister said, adding that at least 220,000 earthquake victims have been served meals with the coordination of the Turkish Red Crescent.