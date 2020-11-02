Quake death toll rises to 109 in İzmir

  • November 02 2020 09:10:00

Quake death toll rises to 109 in İzmir

İZMİR
Quake death toll rises to 109 in İzmir

The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 109, authorities said on Nov. 3.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD),138 victims are still under treatment, while 883 more have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 1,528 aftershocks- 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0- have been recorded since last Friday’s 6.6-magnitude quake rattled Izmir,

Turkey’s third-largest city that is home to more than 4.3 million, the agency said.

 So far, 107 people have been pulled from the debris as search and rescue activities continue.

Some 12 people who were injured are in ICU, with five in serious condition, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca also reiterated his earlier warning that the conditions in İzmir provide a suitable ground for COVID-19 to spread, urging caution.

According to data provided by Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, rescue efforts in four buildings are ongoing while efforts in 13 buildings have been completed.

Kurum said on Nov. 2 that Turkey has started the construction of a "container city" - temporary housing units resembling shipping containers - in İzmir.

“Our container city, right next to the wreckage area, will be completed with its infrastructure and social facilities within 20 days,” Kurum said.

The temporary residences for 1,000 people will cover an area of 46,300 square meters in the Bayrakli district, he added.

Quake death toll rises to 109 in İzmir

"Currently, we have a clean and warm guesthouse facility to meet all kinds of food and shelter needs. The capacity is approximately 7,600."

He said that as many as 3,500 tents have been sent to the quake-hit region, and nearly 2,000 of them have been set up for those whose homes have been destroyed.

About 7,600 people have taken shelter in the tents, the minister said, adding that at least 220,000 earthquake victims have been served meals with the coordination of the Turkish Red Crescent.

Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained
Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained

MOST POPULAR

  1. France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

    France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

  2. 3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

    3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

  3. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel

  4. Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

    Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

  5. Teen who scored top grade in high school entrance exam dies in earthquake

    Teen who scored top grade in high school entrance exam dies in earthquake
Recommended
CHP calls for new laws for effective earthquake struggle

CHP calls for new laws for effective earthquake struggle

MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake

MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake
Istanbul residents urged not to travel

Istanbul residents urged not to travel
Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained

Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for not taking enough measures

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for not taking enough measures
Russian tourist dies as boat capsizes in Turkey’s south

Russian tourist dies as boat capsizes in Turkey’s south
3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake
WORLD Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Nov. 3 decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life.

WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Monday Super Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.