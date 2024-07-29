Quad 'seriously concerned' about situation in South China Sea

Quad 'seriously concerned' about situation in South China Sea

TOKYO
Quad seriously concerned about situation in South China Sea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks as India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L), Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (2nd-L) and Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong (2nd-R) listen during a joint press conference at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on July 29, 2024

The foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, Australia and India on Monday expressed "serious concern" over the situation in the South China Sea in a veiled rebuke to Beijing.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts in the so-called Quad grouping issued a joint statement calling for a "free and open" Pacific after talks in Tokyo.

The statement did not name China directly but referenced a series of recent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

"We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," the communique said.

"We continue to express our serious concern about the militarization of disputed features, and coercive and intimidating maneuvers in the South China Sea," it added.

The group also condemned North Korea's "destabilizing" missile launches.

Blinken is on a tour of Asia-Pacific countries aimed at reinforcing regional cooperation in the face of Beijing's growing assertiveness and its deepening ties with Russia.

The Quad talks in Tokyo, the first since September, included Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, India's S. Jaishankar and Australia's top diplomat Penny Wong.

Their statement was noticeably more muted than a communique issued after talks on Sunday between Blinken, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts.

Without India and Australia present, the two countries issued scathing verbal attacks that, unlike the Quad statement, named and criticised not only China but also Russia.

Washington and Tokyo said China's "foreign policy seeks to reshape the international order for its own benefit at the expense of others".

It also condemned Russia's "growing and provocative strategic military cooperation" with China, as well as Moscow's procurement of ballistic missiles and other materiel from North Korea "for use against Ukraine".

Criticism of Moscow by the Quad is awkward for India, which relies heavily on Russian arms supplies and whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vladimir Putin this month.

  Maritime clashes 

The Philippines — Blinken and Austin's next stop — is locked in a longstanding territorial row with Beijing over parts of the South China Sea.

Violent clashes in the area have sparked concern that Manila's ally Washington could be drawn into a conflict as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to almost the entire waterway, through which trillions of dollars' worth of trade passes annually.

"We are charting a course for a more secure and open Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region by bolstering maritime security and domain awareness," Blinken told reporters after the talks on Monday.

Kamikawa said the Quad was determined to "cooperate for the coexistence and co-prosperity of the international community".

Bec Strating, professor of international relations at La Trobe University, warned ahead of the talks that the Quad's varied agendas meant their message did not always ring clear.

On one hand, the idea that the four countries are willing to work together on defense and foreign policy issues presents them "as a 'partner-of-choice' in the region, compared with China", she told AFP.

But "global issues such as the war in Ukraine have demonstrated that the Quad countries are not necessarily as 'like-minded' as the rhetoric suggests", Strating said.

US ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

    Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

  2. Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

    Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

  3. Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

    Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

  4. Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

    Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

  5. Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

    Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Recommended
Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders
Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers
Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region
Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Biden unveils US Supreme Court reform plans

Biden unveils US Supreme Court reform plans
UN cybercrime text faces new scrutiny from tech firms, rights groups

UN cybercrime text faces new scrutiny from tech firms, rights groups
WORLD Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Palestinians fled the two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Monday after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders, with The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees saying that 86 percent of Gaza is currently under such orders.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish national women’s volleyball team came from two sets behind on July 29 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) to win its first match at the Paris Olympics.
﻿