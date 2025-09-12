QR codes on graves preserve memories for generations

ANKARA
A new trend is reshaping memorial traditions in the capital Ankara as QR codes placed on gravestones allow families to preserve and share the memories of their loved ones in digital form.

By scanning the codes, visitors can access online profiles containing photos, videos, voice recordings and written memories for their stories and personal histories to be passed down to future generations.

The initiative was created by young entrepreneur Barış Can Aydıntürk, who explained that the idea first took shape during his student years.

“We provide users with highly secure digital profiles where they can upload photographs, videos, audio recordings and even blog-style memory notes of their lost loved ones, pets or cherished belongings,” he said.

“While phones and cloud storage exist, digital files can still be lost over time. We want to prevent that and make sure even three generations later, grandchildren can know who their ancestors were and what they loved.”

The system works by linking these profiles to stainless steel QR codes, which can be attached to gravestones, monuments or personal memorials. Visitors scanning the code are immediately directed to the associated digital profile.

According to Aydıntürk, public response has been positive, with many seeing it as a modern extension of traditional remembrance practices.

“Just as people visit graves to leave flowers, this project offers another way to fulfill the need for remembrance.”

Looking ahead, the entrepreneur hopes to expand the project to cemeteries of fallen soldiers, for which a proposal has been submitted to the relevant ministry.

Plans are also underway to create a dedicated platform for the victims of the Feb. 6 Kahramanmaraş earthquake.

