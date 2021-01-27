QR-coded tombstones help people mourn loved ones with memories

  • January 27 2021 07:00:00

QR-coded tombstones help people mourn loved ones with memories

ANTALYA
QR-coded tombstones help people mourn loved ones with memories

The QR code technology, that has become widespread and a part of our lives, right from availing banking services to shopping during the ongoing pandemic, has now advanced toward cemeteries.

Where a stonemason could only carve a short pray and the name of the dead person on a headstone, now with QR codes placed on headstones, mourners and visitors can access images and information about a dead person using their smartphones by scanning the codes.

The QR code system, which provides the convenience to access a dead person’s information through QR codes onto smartphones, has been in demand in Turkey recently.

Mehmet Çetin, the owner of a grave maintenance and tomb construction company in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, who turned the awareness of the QR code system into an opportunity during the pandemic period, restarted his QR-coded-tombstone service, which he once offered five years ago.

Noting that there has been an increase in the demand for QR codes on tombstones, Çetin said that he has not been able to keep up with the orders recently.

Through the QR code application, the personal information of a dead person can be seen within a few seconds after scanning the QR codes on a headstone with a smartphone.

Visitors to the tomb can easily view their relatives’ background, family tree, photos and footages on their mobile phones using the QR code application.

Prayers can also be included on a personal page in the application.

The information that the relative of the dead person wants to share can be accessed by anyone with a QR code application on their phones.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

    Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

  2. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  3. Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

    Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

  4. Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

    Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

  5. Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou

    Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou
Recommended
Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks

Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks
Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting

Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting
Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head

Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head
Body of sailor killed in pirate attack airlifted from Turkey to Azerbaijan

Body of sailor killed in pirate attack airlifted from Turkey to Azerbaijan
Number of critically ill virus patients drops in Turkey

Number of critically ill virus patients drops in Turkey
Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic
Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts
WORLD Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to prevent violent rioting that shook the country for three successive nights after a nationwide curfew was introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.