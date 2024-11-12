Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

DOHA
Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed six new ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle.

The changes saw the appointment of Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as a deputy prime minister and minister of state for defense affairs, according to a statement released by his office, the Amiri Diwan.

Lolwah Al-Khater, who currently serves as minister of state for international cooperation, was named an education minister.

The reshuffle also included appointing new health, commerce, social development and transport ministers.

The reshuffle came a week after Qatari voters cast ballots in a referendum on a set of constitutional amendments that included replacing legislative elections for the Shura Council with appointed roles.

The polls, a year before Qatar held the football World Cup under intense international scrutiny, had stoked division as only descendants of Qataris who were citizens in 1930 were eligible to vote and run and constituencies were mapped out along tribal lines.

As well as the one-off legislative poll, Qatar has also held municipal elections every four years since 1999.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

LATEST NEWS

  1. Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

    Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

  2. Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

    Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

  3. ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

    ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

  4. Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

    Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

  5. Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary

    Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary
Recommended
ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe
Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary

Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary
Türkiye condemns Israel’s West Bank remarks ‘in strongest terms’

Türkiye condemns Israel’s West Bank remarks ‘in strongest terms’
NZ delivers landmark apology to survivors of state abuse

NZ delivers landmark apology to survivors of state abuse
Trump makes new appointments

Trump makes new appointments
China, Russia must fight US containment

China, Russia must fight US 'containment'
WORLD ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has announced an external investigation into alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has denied the allegations.

ECONOMY Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

The current account balance has posted a surplus for a fourth consecutive month in September, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿