Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

MOSCOW
Putin, Xi strongly condemn Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Iran in a phone call and stressed the need for a diplomatic solution, Moscow and Beijing said.

Israel has launched an unprecedented wave of strikes at Iran that prompted Tehran to respond with its own attacks with missiles and drones.

Putin and Xi "strongly condemn Israel's actions", Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters after the call.

He added that Moscow and Beijing believed the end to the hostilities "should be achieved exclusively by political and diplomatic means".

Xi told Putin that a ceasefire was the "top priority" and urged Israel to halt its attacks, Chinese state media reported.

"Promoting a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities is the top priority. Armed force is not the correct way to resolve international disputes," Xi said, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

"Parties to the conflict, especially Israel, should cease hostilities as soon as possible to prevent a cyclical escalation and resolutely avoid the spillover of the war," he added.

Putin is pitching himself as a mediator between the warring sides.

Russia is close to Iran, having boosted military ties amid its offensive on Ukraine, but also strives for good relations with Israel.

Last week, Putin held phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, offering himself as a peacemaker.

The Kremlin said that Xi had spoken "in favour of such mediation, since he believes that it could serve to de-escalate the current situation", Ushakov said.

But Western leaders, including US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron have pushed back against the idea of Putin trying to mediate the conflict amid his own Ukraine offensive.

"He actually offered to help mediate, I said: 'do me a favour, mediate your own'," Trump told reporters on Wednesday about Putin's efforts.

"Let's mediate Russia first, okay? I said, Vladimir, let's mediate Russia first, you can worry about this later."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

    Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

  2. Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

    Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

  3. Erdoğan receives Armenia PM on 'historic' Türkiye visit

    Erdoğan receives Armenia PM on 'historic' Türkiye visit

  4. European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

    European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

  5. Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war

    Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war
Recommended
Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator
Israel warns of prolonged war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva
European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages
Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel

Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 60, half near aid centers

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 60, half near aid centers
Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine

Russia says completed another POW exchange with Ukraine
Irans internet blackout leaves public in dark

Iran's internet blackout leaves public in dark
WORLD Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin on Friday said he was not seeking to be a mediator between Iran and Israel, and was only suggesting ideas for how the countries could resolve the escalating crisis.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿