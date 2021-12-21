Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

  • December 21 2021 15:48:00

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

MOSCOW-Agence France-Presse
Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

President Vladimir Putin warned on Dec. 21 that Russia was prepared to take "military-technical measures" in response to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

The Russian president has for weeks accused the United States and the Washington-led NATO military alliance of stoking tensions near Moscow’s borders, but these were his first comments hinting at potential conflict.

Putin told defense ministry officials that if the West continued its "obviously aggressive stance" Russia would take "appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures".

Russia "will react toughly to unfriendly steps," he said, adding that he wanted to underscore that, "we have every right to do so."

The United States has been sounding the alarm since mid-November that Moscow could be planning a large-scale attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine and has warned Putin of unprecedented sanctions.

Western governments have accused Moscow of amassing some 100,000 troops near its border with eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has been fighting pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

Russia denies plotting an invasion and has demanded legal guarantees over its security from the United States and NATO, demanding the alliance stop an eastward expansion.

Last week Moscow presented demands to the United States and NATO saying the alliance must not admit new members or establish military bases in ex-Soviet countries.

"We are extremely concerned that elements of the US global missile defence system are being deployed next to Russia," Putin said, specifying that Romania and Poland would soon be capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles.

"If this infrastructure moves further - if US and NATO missile systems appear in Ukraine - then their approach time to Moscow will be reduced to seven or 10 minutes," he said, adding that the time would be cut even shorter with hypersonic weapons.

Despite hinting at conflict, Putin said that Russia wants to avoid "bloodshed".
"We want to resolve issues by political and diplomatic means," he said.

But the Russian leader repeated his grievances over Washington’s support for Ukraine, which includes training Kiev’s forces and committing to them more than $2.5 billion.

Those actions, Putin said, are taking place "at the doorstep of our house."

And even if Moscow receives US security guarantees, Putin said he would be wary of them because "the United States easily withdraws from all international treaties that for one reason or another become uninteresting to them."

The West has warned that Putin could use the pretext of provocations in Ukraine to launch a full-scale attack.

Kiev and its Western allies say Moscow has long been involved in the Ukraine conflict, sending troops and weapons to support the separatists in fighting that has claimed over 13,000 lives.

Russia denies the claims and has warned that Kiev has mobilized half its forces to the eastern conflict zone.
Ukraine’s military collapsed in 2014 in the face of Russia seizing Crimea and pro-Moscow separatists grabbing two regions in the Russian-speaking east soon after.

But Kiev’s forces have since modernized and acquired attack drones from NATO member Turkey, which drew ire from Putin when Ukraine deployed them in October.

Zelensky,

TURKEY Erdoğan pledges to focus on culture, arts

Erdoğan pledges to focus on culture, arts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

  4. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

  5. CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

    CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections
Recommended
Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing
G7 condemns erosion of democracy in Hong Kong polls

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls
Troops race to deliver aid to Philippine typhoon survivors

Troops race to deliver aid to Philippine typhoon survivors
Omicron now dominant in US as WHO urges greater effort to end pandemic

Omicron now dominant in US as WHO urges greater effort to end pandemic
Hong Kong leader hails patriots only vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong leader hails 'patriots only' vote despite record low turnout
Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win
WORLD Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

President Vladimir Putin warned on Dec. 21 that Russia was prepared to take "military-technical measures" in response to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

ECONOMY Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

A new instrument designed to protect people’s Turkish Lira savings kept in banks against volatilities in the exchange rate have become operational, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has announced.
SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Fenerbahçe, which has been struggling in the Turkish Süper Lig, has parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira, the Istanbul club announced late on Dec. 20.