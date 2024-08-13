Putin tells Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll

MOSCOW

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned Sputnik agency Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2-R) meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas (2-L) in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow on August 13, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas that Moscow was "concerned" about civilian deaths in Gaza.

"We are concerned above all about civilian losses," Putin said, according to images shown on Russian state television.

"We are doing everything ... to support Palestine and the Palestinian people," he said.

The only way to create "long-lasting, reliable, stable peace in the region" is implementation of all U.N. resolutions and the "creation of a fully-fledged Palestinian state," he added.

Abbas told Putin: "We feel that Russia is one of the dearest friends of the Palestinian people".

The leaders held talks after a weekend strike on a Gaza school building left at least 93 people dead, including 11 children, according to the Gaza civil defence agency.

Israel's military said the raid had "eliminated" 31 militants.

Moscow for years tried to balance relations with all major players in the Middle East — including Israel and the Palestinians.

But since the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's own offensive on Ukraine, Putin has moved closer to Israel's foes, Hamas and Iran.

The Gaza war began with the Hamas Oct. 7 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 39,929 people, according to a toll from the territory's health ministry, mostly women and children.

The Kremlin has repeatedly criticised Israel's response to the Oct. 7 attacks and called for restraint.