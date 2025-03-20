Putin sends message to Syria's Sharaa, offers cooperation

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa's efforts to maintain Syria's territorial integrity and offered Russia's "practical cooperation" on various matters in a message, according to the Kremlin.

In his message, Putin assured al-Sharaa that he backed "efforts to stabilize the situation in the country as soon as possible to ensure its sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity," as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian news agencies.

He also confirmed "Russia's continued readiness to foster practical cooperation with the Syrian leadership across all areas of the bilateral agenda to strengthen the traditionally friendly Russian-Syrian relations," Peskov added.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin emphasized its desire for a united and "friendly" Syria, as instability there could have broader implications for the Middle East.

Following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government to rebel forces led by al-Sharaa in December 2024, Russia has been scrambling to protect its military bases in Syria.