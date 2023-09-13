Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

SEOUL
Putin, Kim begin talks at Russias Vostochny spaceport

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday began talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East after touring space rocket assembly and launch facilities at the spaceport.

Russian state television images showed Putin saying he was "very glad" to see Kim as the two delegations met for talks in which Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were also taking part.

Vladimir Putin,

TÜRKIYE Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

    Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

  2. Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

    Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

  3. McCarthy directs House to open impeachment inquiry into Biden

    McCarthy directs House to open impeachment inquiry into Biden

  4. Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

    Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

  5. Thousands are feared dead, missing in flood-ravaged Libya

    Thousands are feared dead, missing in flood-ravaged Libya
Recommended
Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow
McCarthy directs House to open impeachment inquiry into Biden

McCarthy directs House to open impeachment inquiry into Biden
Thousands are feared dead, missing in flood-ravaged Libya

Thousands are feared dead, missing in flood-ravaged Libya
N Koreas Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal
At least 2,300 dead in epic Libya floods, thousands more missing

At least 2,300 dead in 'epic' Libya floods, thousands more missing
Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in
WORLD Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

A Ukrainian cruise missile attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Moscow-controlled Crimea damaged two ships undergoing repairs, Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday.

ECONOMY More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers traveled abroad this year, especially to countries where Turks do not need to get a visa, including Turkish Cyprus, says Kaan Karayal, the board chair of Tatil Sepeti, a travel portal.
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.