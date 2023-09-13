Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

SEOUL

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday began talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East after touring space rocket assembly and launch facilities at the spaceport.

Russian state television images showed Putin saying he was "very glad" to see Kim as the two delegations met for talks in which Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were also taking part.