Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech

Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech

MOSCOW
Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor that has killed tens of thousands of people.

In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast Russia — and Ukraine — as victims of Western double-dealing and said Russia, not Ukraine, was the one fighting for its very existence.

“We aren’t fighting the Ukrainian people,” Putin said in a speech days before the war’s first anniversary on Friday. Ukraine “has become hostage of the Kiev regime and its Western masters, which have effectively occupied the country.”

The speech reiterated a litany of grievances that the Russian leader has frequently offered as justification for the widely condemned war and ignored international demands to pull back from occupied areas in Ukraine.

Observers are expected to scour it for signs of how Putin sees the conflict, which has become bogged down, and what tone he might set for the year ahead. The Russian leader vowed no military let-up in Ukrainian territories he has illegally annexed, apparently rejecting any peace overtures in a conflict that has reawakened fears of a new Cold War.

Instead, he offered his personalized version of recent history, which discounted arguments by the Ukrainian government that it needed Western help to thwart a Russian military takeover.

“Western elites aren’t trying to conceal their goals, to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ to Russia,” Putin said in the speech broadcast by all state TV channels. “They intend to transform the local conflict into a global confrontation.”

He added that Russia is prepared to respond to that as “it will be a matter of our country’s existence.”

While the Constitution mandates that the president deliver the speech annually, Putin never gave one in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered repeated setbacks.

Before the speech, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader would focus on the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as Moscow calls it, and Russia’s economy and social issues. Many observers predicted it would also address Moscow’s fallout with the West — and Putin began with strong words for those countries.

“It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,” Putin said before an audience of lawmakers, state officials and soldiers who have fought in Ukraine.

Putin accused the west of the West of launching “aggressive information attacks” and taking aim at Russian culture, religion and values because it is aware that “it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield."

He also accused Western nations of waging an attack on Russia’s economy with sanctions — but declared but they hadn't “achieved anything and will not achieve anything."

Putin also said that Russia would suspend its participation in a treaty aimed at keeping a lid on nuclear weapons expansion. The so-called New START Treaty was signed by Russia and the U.S. in 2010. It caps the number of long-range nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the use of missiles that can carry atomic weapons.

Putin said Tuesday in a major address that Russia was not fully withdrawing from the treaty yet. He said Russia must stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the US does so.

Underscoring the anticipation ahead of time, some state TV channels put out a countdown for the event starting Monday, and Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday morning said the address may be “historic.”

The Kremlin this year has barred media from “unfriendly” countries, the list of which includes the U.S., the U.K. and those in the EU. Peskov said journalists from those nations will be able to cover the speech by watching the broadcast.

Peskov told reporters that the speech’s delay had to do with Putin’s “work schedule,” but Russian media reports linked it to the multiple setbacks Russian forces have suffered on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Russian president had postponed the state-of-the-nation address before: In 2017, the speech was rescheduled for early 2018.

Last year the Kremlin has also canceled two other big annual events — Putin’s press conference and a highly scripted phone-in marathon where people ask the president questions.

Analysts expected Putin's speech would be tough in the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev on Monday. Biden plans to give his own speech later Tuesday in Poland, where he’s expected to highlight the commitment of the central European country and other allies to Ukraine over the past year.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden’s address would not be “some kind of head to head” with Putin’s.

“This is not a rhetorical contest with anyone else,” said.

TÜRKIYE EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

    EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

  2. Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

    Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

  3. 6.4 magnitude tremor separate quake, not aftershock: Experts

    6.4 magnitude tremor separate quake, not aftershock: Experts

  4. MHP won’t run away from polls: Bahçeli

    MHP won’t run away from polls: Bahçeli

  5. Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech

    Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech
Recommended
Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa
Israel president urges consensus after judicial changes pass

Israel president urges consensus after judicial changes pass
Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States: President Tsai

Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States: President Tsai
Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated

Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated
Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: Kiev stands

Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kiev stands'
Moldova protesters want energy subsidies, president to quit

Moldova protesters want energy subsidies, president to quit
WORLD Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

The 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude Hatay-centered earthquakes have been also felt in North Cyprus, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Israel and Egypt.
ECONOMY Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Major industrial and economic centers in China and the United States are among the most vulnerable regions in the world to the increasingly destructive power of climate change-driven weather extremes, according to a comprehensive analysis yesterday.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.