Putin and Zelensky set for peace summit after Trump talks

WASHINGTON
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks as French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump listen during a meeting with European leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025.

Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky looked set for a peace summit after fast-moving talks Monday between Donald Trump and European leaders that focused on the key issue of long-term security guarantees for Kiev.

Hopes of a breakthrough rose after Trump said he had spoken by phone with Russian counterpart Putin — whom he met in Alaska last week — following a "very good" meeting with the Europeans and the Ukrainian president at the White House.

It would be the first meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders since Moscow's brutal invasion nearly three and a half years ago, and comes as Trump tries to live up to his promise to quickly end the war.

Trump, 79, wrote on his Truth Social network that "everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine."

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky," Trump said.

Trump said he would then hold a three-way summit with the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Putin had agreed to the bilateral meeting within the next two weeks, but there was no confirmation of a date or location.

  Zelensky 'ready' to meet Putin 

Zelensky confirmed to reporters outside the White House he was "ready" for a bilateral with bitter foe Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has led to tens of thousands of deaths.

In Moscow, a Kremlin aide said that Putin was open to the "idea" of direct talks with Ukraine.

The Ukraine war has ground to a virtual stalemate despite a few recent Russian advances, but Trump's summit with Putin last Friday failed to produce any ceasefire.

Zelensky then rushed to the White House to meet with Trump after the U.S. president increasingly pushed the Ukrainian leader to make concessions to Russia.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Commission and NATO then announced that they would be coming too, in a pointed show of support.

Zelensky also met one-on-one in the Oval Office with Trump in their first encounter in the heart of the U.S. presidency since their acrimonious blow-up there in February.

The Ukrainian president said the meeting was their "best" yet, with little of the tensions that erupted when Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated him in front of TV cameras for not being "grateful" for U.S. support.

Trump even complimented Zelensky on his black jacket, after the Ukrainian was criticized by right-wing media because he failed to change his trademark war-leader's outfit for a suit during the February visit.

  'Security guarantees' 

The U.S. president meanwhile said he had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, adding that Putin had agreed to them despite ruling out Kiev's long-held dream of joining the NATO alliance.

Trump said the guarantees "would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America."

NATO chief Mark Rutte told reporters at the White House it was a "very successful meeting" with "the president really breaking the deadlock."

"Today was really about security guarantees, the U.S. getting more involved there, and all the details to be hammered out over the coming days," he said.

The Financial Times, citing a document seen by the newspaper, said Ukraine had undertaken to buy $100 billion of U.S. weapons financed by Europe in return for U.S. guarantees for its security.

Zelensky later spoke to reporters about a $90 billion package, and said Ukraine and its allies would formalize the terms of the security guarantees within 10 days.

The presence of the European leaders however also underscored continuing nervousness about whether Trump will pivot towards Putin as he has on a number of occasions.

Trump had pushed Ukraine ahead of the meeting to give up Crimea and abandon its goal of joining NATO — both key demands made by Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Monday for stepping up sanctions against Russia if Putin does not move forward on peace with Ukraine.

Finnish President Alex Stubb said Putin was not "to be trusted."

Germany's Merz meanwhile said Ukraine should not be forced to surrender its Donbas region to Russia in talks.

"The Russian demand that Kiev give up the free parts of Donbas corresponds, to put it bluntly, to a proposal for the United States to have to give up Florida," Merz told reporters.

