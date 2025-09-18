Public clamor drives support for draft anti-road rage bill

ANKARA

Growing public fury over aggressive "traffic bullies" is intensifying calls for Turkish lawmakers to approve a proposed bill in parliament designed to combat road rage attacks and intimidation.

Incidents of road violence have become increasingly common across Türkiye recently, with perpetrators attacking others over minor traffic disputes.

Public anger has grown as these attacks have escalated in frequency and severity.

In the northwestern city of Kocaeli, a speeding driver slapped a father in front of his children after being warned about his driving, sparking widespread outrage.

Other recent incidents have highlighted the scale of the problem.

In Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, three men on motorcycles attacked a minibus driver over a road dispute, breaking windows and causing minor injuries. In Gaziosmanpaşa, two motorcyclists similarly assaulted a car driver with a stick.

To address such behavior, a comprehensive overhaul of the traffic laws was submitted to the Turkish parliament in May and approved by the justice commission. The bill now awaits the general assembly’s approval and publication in the Official Gazette.

If enacted, it would impose stricter penalties for intimidation, blocking traffic, performing dangerous maneuvers, obstructing emergency vehicles, leaving accident scenes without justification and repeated seat belt violations.