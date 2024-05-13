Protests at ceremonies of Israel’s Memorial Day

Protests at ceremonies of Israel’s Memorial Day

TEL AVIV
Protests at ceremonies of Israel’s Memorial Day

Israeli military cemeteries and several ceremonies have witnessed a wave of protests and accusations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli ministers during their participation in Israel’s Memorial Day.

Memorial Day observes annual commemoration ceremonies for killed Israeli soldiers who fought numerous wars since Israel's creation in 1948.

Israelis stood still and flags flew at half-mast as the country marked an especially painful Memorial Day following the carnage of the Oct. 7 attack. Israeli ministers were distributed over a number of military cemeteries to commemorate the soldiers killed in Israel’s wars, where protests ranged from accusations of responsibility for the failure to reach a deal for hostages held in Gaza to boycotts during speeches at the cemetery.

Dozens of Israelis also protested the presence of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the Ashdod military cemetery and demanded that he leave, calling him a “criminal,” while clashes erupted between supporters and opponents at the scene.

Netanyahu told a Memorial Day event that "our war of independence is not over yet. It continues even today... We are determined to win this struggle."

Speaking at a ceremony at the headquarters of Israeli internal intelligence service Shin Bet, chief Ronan Bar said the agency is conducting an “in-depth” investigation into its role in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Memorial Day comes ahead of the country's 76th Independence Day, when Israelis celebrate the creation of their state.

On the other hand, Palestinians remember the creation of Israel as the "Nakba" or catastrophe, marking the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of May 15, 1948, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics released a report containing statistical information on deaths, detentions, settlement construction and land expropriation in Palestine.

 

The bureau said that nearly 134,000 Palestinians or Arabs have been killed within and outside of Palestine territories related to the decades-long conflict since the establishment of Israel in 1948.

Furthermore, since the Arab-Israeli wars of 1967, Israel has reportedly detained around 1 million individuals.

protest , Benjamin Netanyahu,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

    Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

  2. Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

    Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

  3. Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

    Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

  4. Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

    Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

  5. Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill

    Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill
Recommended
US set to deliver 2 more F-35 jets to Turkey

US set to deliver 2 more F-35 jets to Turkey
Potential US move on Jerusalem ‘worrying’: Turkish presidential spokesperson

Potential US move on Jerusalem ‘worrying’: Turkish presidential spokesperson
Tillerson committed to job: State Department

Tillerson committed to job: State Department
WORLD Sunak says UK at crossroads but refuses to call election

Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted on Monday that his beleaguered governing Conservative party can win a general election despite polls consistently indicating the opposite, but refused to set a date for the vote.
ECONOMY Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

The current account balance posted a deficit of $4.54 billion in March, narrowing from $5.25 billion in the same month of last year, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿