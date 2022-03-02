Protests against Russian invasion continue in Turkish cities

  • March 02 2022 10:28:07

ANTALYA/ÇANAKKALE
Protests against the Russian invasion in Ukraine continue across Turkey with the participation of Ukrainian citizens living in the country, locals, Ukrainian citizens and Crimean Tatars.

Ukrainian citizens in the southwestern province of Antalya’s Kaş district staged a demonstration against the bloody invasion, criticizing Russian authorities and attacks towards civilians.

About 150 Ukrainians living in the district or who could not return to their country after coming to the town for a holiday participated in the protest in Republic Square.

Holding Ukrainian flags and banners condemning Russia, protestors called on the Moscow administration to stop the invasion.

Many Turkish citizens also supported the demonstration.

In the western province of Çanakkale, the Russian offensive was condemned in a protest jointly organized by the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in the city and Crimean Tatars associations.

The crowded group chanted slogans against Russia for a while, with the Crimean, Ukrainian and Turkish flags in their hands, and sang the Ukrainian National Anthem.

Honorary Consul Mehmet Işık stated that they gathered to protest Russia’s persecution of Ukraine.

Erol Günaydın, president of the Crimean and Dobruja Tatars Culture and Solidarity Association, noted that Russia carried out a vile attack on Ukrainian lands and targeted civilians in the cities.

“Russia’s actions are crimes against peace and humanity,” Günaydın said.

