Prosecutors seek 7-year jail for Sarkozy in Libya trial

Prosecutors seek 7-year jail for Sarkozy in Libya trial

PARIS
Prosecutors seek 7-year jail for Sarkozy in Libya trial

French prosecutors have requested a seven-year prison sentence for former president Nicolas Sarkozy in his trial on charges of accepting illegal campaign financing in an alleged pact with the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Sarkozy, president from 2007-2012 and who denies the charges, was already convicted and jailed for one year in a separate influence-peddling case, a sentence he is currently serving with an electronic tag rather than in prison.

Prosecutors also recommended a fine of 300,000 euros ($330,000) and a five-year ban on holding office.

Sarkozy sat stone-faced as the requests were read out, an AFP reporter in the courtroom said.

Sarkozy later posted on social media that the prosecution's request was "an outrage", calling the allegations against him both "false" and "violent".

"I will therefore continue to fight step by step for the truth, and for my faith in the wisdom of the court," he said.

Sarkozy said during the trial that he had never accepted any money from Kadhafi.

"You will never ever find a single euro, a single Libyan cent, in my campaign," he said.

But prosecutor Sebastien de la Touanne said that in 12-weeks of hearings, "a very dark picture of a part of our Republic has emerged".

He accused Sarkozy of a "frantic quest for funding" to satisfy a "consuming political ambition" and said that "only a prison sentence and a fixed fine" would be "capable of protecting society".

Sarkozy "does not seem to appreciate the seriousness of the breaches of integrity" of which he is accused, the prosecutor added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

    Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

  2. Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

    Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

  3. Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

    Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

  4. Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

    Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

  5. Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine

    Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine
Recommended
Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine
Israel warns of attacks everywhere in Lebanon after rocket fire

Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire
Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances
Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors
US federal judge halts deportation of Tufts University student Rümeysa Öztürk

US federal judge halts deportation of Tufts University student Rümeysa Öztürk
Vance and wife tour US military base in Greenland

Vance and wife tour US military base in Greenland
US VP lands in Greenland amid Trump takeover bid

US VP lands in Greenland amid Trump takeover bid
WORLD Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack killed at least four people and wounded 21 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging high-rise buildings and triggering fires in a hotel, service stations and homes, an official said Saturday.
ECONOMY Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye will receive a $9.3 billion investment from large-scale projects in solar cell, petrochemical, vehicle and defense solutions production, among others, as a part of the country’s HIT-30 (High Tech) investment program.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿