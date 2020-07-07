Proposal on bar associations ‘dividing the defense,’ says CHP leader

  • July 07 2020 15:55:00

Proposal on bar associations ‘dividing the defense,’ says CHP leader

ANKARA
Proposal on bar associations ‘dividing the defense,’ says CHP leader

A bill introduced by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) overseeing Turkey’s bar associations to split into smaller groups is “dividing the defense,” main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on July 7.

“There cannot be a parallel state, no parallel bar,” he said at the CHP’s parliament group meeting.

The AKP aims to “divide the defense” professionals of the justice mechanism of the country, he stated.  “They divided the judiciary, divided the media, divided the business world, now they will divide one of the most important pillars of the judiciary: Defense,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu claimed this would lead to parallel bars being formed in the provinces. “Why multiple bars? You also have the right to supervise the bar associations as the central government. If there is corruption, you can intervene, if there is an irregularity, you will examine it,” he asked.

“There is no parallel governor, no parallel district governor, no parallel land registry manager. There is one governor in a province. Why multiple bar associations?” he questioned.

The 28-article bill contains changes in the Lawyer’ Act and some other laws that regulate the duties of the lawyers and the formation of the bar associations.

Elaborating on an explosion at a fireworks factory in the northwestern province of Sakarya, Kılıçdaroğlu also said the incident was not an “accident,” but a “workplace homicide,” noting that the CHP will continue to defend the rights of the people killed and injured there.

“The explosion in Sakarya shows how much the government values people. All he looks for is rentierism and money. There is no accident, there is a murder,” the CHP leader said.

Kılıçdaroğlu said that despite the factory having had a bad record of previous incidents, the owner of the business was able to keep it open.

“There were four separate explosions in 11 years. People are losing their lives again. But wherever the owner of this factory gets power, from whom it gets support, he reopens his factory every time without taking any precaution,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

    Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

  2. 1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

    1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

  3. Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

    Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

  4. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

  5. What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?

    What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?
Recommended
Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach
Turkey bringing down PKK physically, psychologically: Minister

Turkey bringing down PKK physically, psychologically: Minister
Turkey’s birth rate drops as world population increases

Turkey’s birth rate drops as world population increases
Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds

Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds
1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns
Nearly 300 Europe-bound asylum seekers held in Turkey

Nearly 300 Europe-bound asylum seekers held in Turkey
WORLD Khashoggi killing suspects top UK sanctions list

Khashoggi killing suspects top UK sanctions list

Britain on July 6 identified 49 “notorious” individuals and organizations, 20 of them Saudi and 25 Russians, to be sanctioned under its first post-Brexit targeting of accused human rights violators.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios

Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios

The Turkish Central Bank on July 6 cut reserve requirement ratios to provide more liquidity in domestic markets.
SPORTS Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Hes Kablo Kayserispor defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in July 6's Turkish Süper Lig match to exit the relegation zone.