Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies

  • April 13 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Nurettin Kurt, an award-winning Turkish crime reporter who had been treated in a hospital for lung failure for some time, has died at the age of 59 in the capital Ankara.

A funeral was held on April 12 for the journalist, and he was laid to rest at the Karşıyaka cemetery.

Born in the Black Sea province of Tokat’s Zile district, Kurt started his crime reporting career in 1985 at the daily Bulvar. A year later, he joined daily Günaydın’s Ankara bureau.

Kurt, who was a father of two and worked in journalism for 30 long years, ended his career in December 2017 after retiring from daily Hürriyet, where he had been working since 1991.

In his retirement announcement, he depicted his love for journalism by saying, “If I were to be born again, I would do the same job.”

Kurt, who got various media awards in Turkey, was also awarded European Union Investigative Journalism Award in 2014.

