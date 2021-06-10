Prominent Turkish cartoonist Kaan Ertem dies at age 53

  • June 10 2021 07:00:00

Prominent Turkish cartoonist Kaan Ertem dies at age 53

ISTANBUL
Prominent Turkish cartoonist Kaan Ertem dies at age 53

Renowned Turkish cartoonist and scriptwriter Kaan Ertem died on June 8 at the age of 53 at his home in Istanbul.

“We lost our friend and beloved Kaan Ertem. Our condolences to his family, fans, readers and the world of humor,” said a statement by LeMan, a Turkish satire magazine where the cartoonist worked for many years.

Prominent figures from Turkey’s entertainment, cinema and music industries shared their condolences messages upon Ertem’s death.

“May our dear master rest in heaven,” said Cem Yılmaz, a famous actor and comedian, stressing that Ertem’s death was a very early loss.

“Kaan Ertem was a great cartoonist. He was amazingly ahead of his time,” said Deniz Tuncer, a Turkish musician.

“Even today, you can show me one of his works from 25 years ago and I’d start laughing before I even read the cartoon,” he added.

A career spanning almost four decades bolstered Ertem as one of the country’s most enduring cartoonists, especially in the 1990s, when cartoon magazines achieved large circulations across the country.

Ertem, whose first cartoon was published in the Bulvar newspaper in 1983, started working in Limon, LeMan and L-Manyak magazines, respectively.

In many of the characters and titles he created, humans from almost all walks of Turkish society were depicted.

Being the creator of characters such as Erdener Abi (Older Brother Erdener) and Ezik Şarkıcı Altuğ (Loser Singer Altuğ), Ertem mainly focused on the lives and perspectives of people stuck in the city life in his cartoons and comics stories.

He was laid to rest on June 9 in a ceremony held in Istanbul’s Küçükyalı cemetery with limited attendance due COVID-19 measures.

TURKEY Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics

Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

    Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

  2. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

  3. Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

    Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

  4. Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

    Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

  5. Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage

    Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage
Recommended
Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers

Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers
Culture Ministry to organize summer concerts

Culture Ministry to organize summer concerts
Ten percent of archaeological works on display at museums

Ten percent of archaeological works on display at museums
Traditional Turkish handicrafts draw attention in South Africa

Traditional Turkish handicrafts draw attention in South Africa
Immersive exhibit celebrates van Gogh in New York

Immersive exhibit celebrates van Gogh in New York
Mardin’s historic neighborhood to serve tourism

Mardin’s historic neighborhood to serve tourism
WORLD US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

President Joe Biden will on June 10 announce a "historic" U.S. donation of half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for 92 poorer countries, the White House said.

ECONOMY Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities and tour and transfer vehicles in Turkey have been granted the “Safe Tourism Certificate” through a program aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists, relevant staff and travelers from COVID-19.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.