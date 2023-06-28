Prominent search and rescue NGO aims to raise awareness

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s leading post-disaster search and rescue association AKUT, has announced its plans to raise awareness and provide training to over 600 institutions and nearly 15,000 employees within the next two years.

With a primary focus on increasing disaster preparedness and implementing effective measures, AKUT has witnessed a surge in demand for its training and consultancy services following recent earthquakes in the country’s south, said Zeynep Yosun Akverdi, the association’s chair.

She highlighted the organization’s dedication to sharing its extensive knowledge and experience gained from past operations.

“AKUT’s education and research institute serves as a platform to continuously develop these insights, incorporating the latest advancements in science and technology,” she said. “The aim is to transform this expertise into valuable services such as risk assessment, emergency management, business continuity, safe working practices, and raising awareness about disasters and earthquakes.”

The recent earthquakes have served as a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness and prompt response to natural disasters.

AKUT’s comprehensive training programs cover a wide range of topics related to disaster management, ensuring that participants are well-equipped to handle various emergency scenarios, Akverdi said.

These programs emphasize risk assessment, emergency protocols, business continuity planning, safe work practices and the specific challenges posed by earthquakes and other disasters.

The organization established in 1996 by seven leading outdoor athletes of Türkiye delivers emergency and disaster relief to people trapped in caves, lost on mountains or to victims of earthquake or flood disasters at home and abroad.