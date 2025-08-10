Prominent lawyer detained over espionage, aiding FETÖ

ISTANBUL
Rezan Epözdemir, one of Türkiye’s most renowned and high-profile lawyers, was detained early on Aug. 10, facing allegations of espionage, aiding the FETÖ terrorist organization and bribery.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that investigations are underway in two separate cases involving Epözdemir.

These include charges related to assisting FETÖ — the terrorist group behind the failed 2016 coup attempt — political and military espionage and bribery. However, prosecution has not disclosed further details regarding the allegations.

Epözdemir was detained at 5:45 a.m. in Istanbul, and a search was conducted at his residence. Police also raided the lawyer’s office in Levent, confiscating certain digital materials.

Media reports indicated that his passport has been restricted under four different charges as part of the investigation.

Several reports alleged that Epözdemir was preparing to travel to London before the operation — a claim that has not yet been confirmed.

Epözdemir has represented numerous high-profile cases that have sparked public outrage and is considered among Türkiye most prominent lawyers.

His first major case was the murder trial of Münevver Karabulut, a femicide that shocked the nation in 2009.

Acting as the legal representative of the Karabulut family, Epözdemir subsequently took on several other notable cases that drew significant public attention.

He also represented the family of Pınar Gültekin, who went missing after leaving her home in Muğla’s Akyaka neighborhood in 2020 and whose body was found five days later.

The lawyer also represented the families of victims from the Ezgi Apartment, where 35 people lost their lives during the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023.

Most recently, Epözdemir has been serving as the attorney for the family of Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, who was stabbed to death in Kadıköy in January. Epözdemir earlier stated that he received threats from the perpetrators’ families.

 

