Prominent jazz singer to take stage at AKM

  • November 05 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Hindi Zahra, a world-famous Moroccan origin French singer, will take the Istanbul stage on Nov. 11 as part of the third edition of the International Folk Music Festival in the Turkish metropolis.

Blending musical styles such as jazz and world music to sublime results in her mesmerizing stage performance, Zahra will appear before the audience at the newly-renovated Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Taksim Square.

Having been at the top of the music charts for a long time with songs such as “Beautiful Tango” and “Stand Up,” the musician will also bring together the songs harmonized with Berber folk melodies in her repertoire.

Inspired by local and universal artists, including Cheikha Rimitti, Ismael Leo and Ali Farka Toure, the singer has been compared to many legendary names of jazz, such as Norah Jones or Pati Smith.

Tickets for the highly anticipated event are available online at Biletix.

