Prominent actor Rasim Öztekin dies at age 62

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish actor television, theater, and movie actor Rasim Öztekin died on March 8 at age 62.

Öztekin passed away at an Istanbul hospital following a heart attack on Sunday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

“He was a family member in every home with a television,” added Koca.

Öztekin had a history of heart problems, and in 2018 his pacemaker was replaced, according to local media.

Born in Istanbul in 1959, Öztekin was known especially for his work with veteran theater actor Ferhan Sensoy. He played in scores of films, plays, and TV series.

In 2016, Sensoy handed over to Öztekin a symbolic award for traditional Turkish theater titled Hasan Efendi Turban, named after a pioneering comedian.

Citing his health problems, in 2020 Öztekin passed the award onto fellow thespian Şevket Çoruh.

On Monday, Turkish social media users went online to commemorate the veteran actor.

Most shared photos or video clips of Öztekin’s performances.

On Instagram, prominent comedian Cem Yılmaz posted a photo with Öztekin from a movie set, lauding their “beautiful days” working together.

Turkish politicians also took social media to grieve over the loss of the prominent actor.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his “condolences to his family, all his admirers, and to our artistic community.”

“I deeply regret the death of Rasim Öztekin, one of our country's great performers,” he wrote, sharing a photo of Öztekin wearing the turban of Hasan Efendi.

Other political figures who offered condolences over Öztekin’s loss include Vice President Fuat Oktay, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, IYI (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener, and Felicity (Saadet) Party head Temel Karamollaoğlu.