Project launched for returning smuggled artifacts to Türkiye

ISTANBUL

The number of supporters of a project called “Artworks Are Beautiful Where They Belong,” launched to return eight smuggled historical artifacts back to Türkiye, has approached 25,000.

Launched on change.org, the project aims for the number of signatures to reach 100,000 in order to send a request to UNESCO for the return of the artifacts. Intense efforts are being made to return priceless artifacts such as the Nereidler Monument, Payava Sarcophagus and Tykhe statue to Türkiye.

Yeliz Gül Ege, the president of Antalya Promotion Foundation (ATAV), which initiated the project, said these artifacts were smuggled abroad in the 19th century and before, noting that confidential studies are ongoing on some of these artifacts.

“There is participation in the project from all over the world. The leading organization here is the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Anti-Smuggling Department. They are waging a very determined struggle,” she said.

Stressing that the protocol signed with the United States is particularly useful protocol in terms of repatriating artifacts as quickly as possible, Ege said that Turkish Airlines is undertaking the task of transportation.

“We want the smuggling of artifacts to come to an end. In this sense, laws and penalties should be deterrent,” she added.

Stating that 12 artifacts, which were not part of the campaign, were previously brought to Antalya Museum, Ege said there is no wear and tear on any of them.

According to the information received from the authorities, there were many other artifacts that the foundation did not even have information about, but the ministry managed to trace and find them nonetheless.