Project initiated to prevent marine pollution on Aegean shores

  • February 22 2022 07:00:00

Project initiated to prevent marine pollution on Aegean shores

MUĞLA
Project initiated to prevent marine pollution on Aegean shores

Within the scope of a project, steps are being taken to prevent marine pollution that emerged on the shores of the Aegean resort town of Marmaris as a result of erosion caused by rains following last year’s catastrophic forest fires.

The project will cover comprehensive efforts initiated by the Marmaris Environmentalists Association (MÇD), with an aim to clear the mud layer seen up to 2 meters in some parts of Marmaris Bay.

Having been conducting research with experts in the field to draw attention to the pollution in Marmaris Bay since 2011, Ahmet Kutengin, the head of MÇD, noted that they would submit a report that features solution proposals to the relevant authorities after the completion of the examination stages.

Emphasizing that the threat of erosion that emerged following the latest fire disaster increased the destruction in the sea, Kutengin said that firstly nature and then tourism activities in the region would face damages unless precautions were taken and a solution was found.

Stating that the studies and reports prepared in previous years were blocked by bureaucracy, Kutengin said they were determined to keep the job tighter this time and that he wrote a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to solve the problem in this direction.

In some regions of Marmaris, where the flames turned the forests into ashes last year, soil mass and pebbles started to flow towards the sea with the effect of precipitation and landforms since there were no tree barriers in front of them, causing the natural balance on the coasts to deteriorate.

Samples taken from seabed points 200 meters off the coast for three days showed that the soil descending from mountains formed a layer of mud with a height of 2 meters at the bottom in some parts of the bay.

aegean shore,

TURKEY Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

    Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

  2. Putin recognizes independence of separatists, orders troops to eastern Ukraine

    Putin recognizes independence of separatists, orders troops to eastern Ukraine

  3. Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

    Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

  4. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  5. Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister

    Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister
Recommended
Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine
We will continue to enhance our relations with African countries: Erdoğan

We will continue to enhance our relations with African countries: Erdoğan

Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul
Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

Brawl erupts at anger management meeting
Thousands gather to see camels wrestle in Aegean town

Thousands gather to see camels wrestle in Aegean town
Meteorite-like object found on field up for sale

Meteorite-like object found on field up for sale
WORLD Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Former President Donald Trump’s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched on Feb. 21 as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
ECONOMY Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Feb. 21 met with delegations of Turkish exporters and automotive distributors.
SPORTS Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia, kicking off his 2022 campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai on Feb. 21. 