  • August 05 2020 13:31:00

ANKARA
Proceedings summary prepared to lift HDP deputy’s immunity over domestic violence

A summary of proceedings has been prepared to lift the immunity of opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) deputy Mensur Işık, after his wife filed a complaint against the lawmaker over domestic violence.

The Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office drafted a summary of proceedings against Işık over “intentionally injuring the spouse,” “deprivation of liberty,” and “libel.”

Prosecutors seek an eight-year sentence against Işık over the offenses he is being charged with. The summary of proceedings is expected to be submitted to the Turkish Parliament in the coming days.

In July, Işık was accused of beating up his wife who said she was subjected to domestic violence at their home in the capital Ankara.

Ebru Işık, the wife, filed a complaint against the lawmaker, saying that she was subjected to violence. The wife also said that Işık did not let her go to the hospital after beating her.

After the complaint, Ankara’s 1st Family Court ruled for a six-month restraining order against the deputy.

The HDP women’s council launched an investigation into the deputy with a request from the party management to expel him.

The HDP management has limited Işık’s political authorities and requested him to give a defense statement over the incident.

