Probe launched into death of 5-year-old following dental operation

BURSA

An investigation has been launched into allegations of negligence at a dental clinic in the northwestern province of Bursa after a 5-year-old child, who had a tooth extracted, tragically lost their life shortly afterward.

Elena and Aydın Sönmez brought their only child Deniz Sönmez to a private dental clinic on Nov. 10 because of a toothache complaint.

According to the allegations, the child was put under general anesthesia and an operation was performed after the examination revealed decaying teeth.

Local media reported that after the anesthesia wore off, the child, who had one tooth pulled and four teeth filled, became ill. Sönmez, who had severe bleeding in his mouth, became feverish and began shaking.

Despite the fact that he was bleeding, the family was informed that his complaints were due to anesthesia, and they were discharged with medication.

Sönmez, who was rushed to a children's hospital by his family after fainting around 20 minutes after returning home, died Nov. 13 morning from multiple organ failure triggered by the lack of oxygen.

While Deniz Sönmez's body was being sent to the morgue for autopsy, the Bursa Public Prosecutor's Office opened an inquiry, and the Provincial Health Directorate launched an investigation in response to the family's complaint.

Officials from the dental facility stated that they had notified the Provincial Health Directorate and would not comment more on the matter.