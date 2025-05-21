Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

MADRID
Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

Members of the judicial police at the scene after Andriy Portnov, an adviser to former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych was shot, outside a school in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A U.S.-sanctioned ex-Ukrainian MP and senior aide to the country's former pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych was shot dead near Madrid on Wednesday, a Spanish police source told AFP.

Police rushed to the upmarket town of Pozuelo de Alarcon where "several people" shot a male "in the back and head" as he "prepared to climb into a vehicle", the source said, confirming the victim was Andriy Portnov.

The shooters "later fled from the scene towards a wooded area", the source added, saying the incident had occurred outside an American private school.

Madrid emergency services found a man sprawled on the pavement near the school with fatal wounds "caused by at least three shots by firearm", spokeswoman Encarna Fernandez told reporters at the scene.

"We could only confirm the death of this person," she added.

Spanish media reported the victim had just dropped off his children at the school before he was killed.

Armed police had cordoned off the area and concealed the body with a blue sheet, with forensics officers collecting fingerprints from a black Mercedes, an AFP journalist saw.

Portnov was a lawmaker in the 2000s and became deputy head of the presidential administration under Yanukovych, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who fled to Russia in 2014 after cracking down on pro-EU protests in Ukraine.

Portnov quit Ukraine after Yanukovych's fall, living in Russia and Austria before returning to his home country after the election of current President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The United States imposed sanctions on him in 2021 for alleged corruption, saying he had used his influence in the judiciary and law enforcement to buy access in Ukrainian courts and undermine reform efforts.

According to media reports, he used his connections within the spheres of power to escape Ukraine again in 2022, despite a ban on men liable for military service leaving the country during the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian authorities had not commented on the incident, but a military intelligence official told AFP on condition of anonymity that Portnov had been shot dead.

Ukraine has claimed or been linked with several assassinations in Russia and Moscow-occupied parts of Ukraine since the start of the invasion in 2022, targeting political or military officials or ideological supporters of the war.

assasination ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

    Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

  2. Trump says 'major' Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap 'just completed'

    Trump says 'major' Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap 'just completed'

  3. Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend

    Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend

  4. Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

    Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

  5. Türkiye draws 10.6 million foreign tourists in January-April

    Türkiye draws 10.6 million foreign tourists in January-April
Recommended
Trump says major Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap just completed

Trump says 'major' Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap 'just completed'
Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded

Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded
Alleged US killer of Israel embassy staff charged with murder

Alleged US killer of Israel embassy staff charged with murder
Iran, US to hold new round of nuclear talks in Rome

Iran, US to hold new round of nuclear talks in Rome
More than 60 killed in Gaza as Israel orders evacuations

More than 60 killed in Gaza as Israel orders evacuations
US govt revokes Harvards right to enroll foreign students

US gov't revokes Harvard's right to enroll foreign students
Israel PM: new security chief must be appointed as soon as possible

Israel PM: new security chief must be appointed 'as soon as possible'
WORLD Trump says major Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap just completed

Trump says 'major' Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap 'just completed'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced a "major" prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.
ECONOMY Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

The disinflation program is on track, continuing within a predictable framework, and will be implemented decisively, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.  
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿