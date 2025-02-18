Private sector's foreign debt increases to $173 billion

ANKARA

The Turkish private sector's outstanding external loans increased to $173.3 billion as of the end of 2024, the country's Central Bank has said.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad grew by $17.6 billion compared to a year ago, the bank data showed on Feb. 18.

Short-term loans — excluding trade credits — of the sector received from abroad in the same period reached $15.5 billion, up $2.8 billion, while long-term loans rose $1.2 million to $157.8 billion.

In the same period, the long-term liabilities of financial institutions increased by $1.3 billion while the long-term liabilities of non-financial institutions decreased by $52 million.

Of the total long-term loans, 60.2 percent are in U.S. dollars, 31.9 percent in euros, 2.4 percent in Turkish Liras and 5.5 percent in other currencies.

Regarding short-term loans, 44.6 percent are in dollars, 15.3 percent in euros, 36.8 percent in liras and 3.3 percent in other currencies.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $53.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of last year.