Private sector's foreign debt increases to $173 billion

Private sector's foreign debt increases to $173 billion

ANKARA
Private sectors foreign debt increases to $173 billion

The Turkish private sector's outstanding external loans increased to $173.3 billion as of the end of 2024, the country's Central Bank has said.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad grew by $17.6 billion compared to a year ago, the bank data showed on Feb. 18.

Short-term loans — excluding trade credits — of the sector received from abroad in the same period reached $15.5 billion, up $2.8 billion, while long-term loans rose $1.2 million to $157.8 billion.

In the same period, the long-term liabilities of financial institutions increased by $1.3 billion while the long-term liabilities of non-financial institutions decreased by $52 million.

Of the total long-term loans, 60.2 percent are in U.S. dollars, 31.9 percent in euros, 2.4 percent in Turkish Liras and 5.5 percent in other currencies.

Regarding short-term loans, 44.6 percent are in dollars, 15.3 percent in euros, 36.8 percent in liras and 3.3 percent in other currencies.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $53.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of last year.

Türkiye, foreign debt,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

    Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

  2. Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

  3. Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

    Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

  4. Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

    Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

  5. AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

    AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
Recommended
Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues
Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns
Australian central bank cuts rates for first time since 2020

Australian central bank cuts rates for first time since 2020
Firings of staff at FAA begin, weeks after DC plane crash

Firings of staff at FAA begin, weeks after DC plane crash
Installed solar power capacity up 30 pct to exceed 20,000 MW

Installed solar power capacity up 30 pct to exceed 20,000 MW
Turkish companies showcase products at UAE defense fairs

Turkish companies showcase products at UAE defense fairs
WORLD Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia and the United States will name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine, the powers decided on Tuesday in discussions that drew a rebuke from Kiev over its exclusion.

ECONOMY Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

The residential property price index (RPPI) rose by 31.9 percent annually but declined by 7.2 percent in real terms in January, data from the Central Bank showed on Feb. 18.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿