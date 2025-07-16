Private sector's foreign debt at $190.4 billion in May

Private sector's foreign debt at $190.4 billion in May

The Turkish private sector's foreign debt totaled $190.4 billion as of May, up $18.1 billion versus the end of 2024.

According to the Central Bank data yesterday, long-term loans amounted to $177.5 billion, up $20.7 billion, short-term loans totaled $12.8 billion, down $2.6 billion, over the same period.

The bank said: "Compared to the end of 2024, financial institutions and non-financial institutions’ total liabilities increased by USD 5.3 billion and USD 12.8 billion respectively.

"In the same period, long-term liabilities of financial institutions and non-financial institutions increased by USD 8.6 billion and USD 12.2 billion, respectively."

For the short-term, liabilities of financial institutions decreased by $3.3 billion and non-financial institutions increased by $700 million, the bank added.

Some 58.1 percent of the total long-term loans were in the U.S. dollar, euro followed it with 32.5 percent, and Turkish lira with 2.2 percent.

In the short-term side, 39.5 percent in the U.S. dollar, 39.3 percent in Turkish lira and 18.4 percent in euro.

The private sector’s total foreign loans with a remaining maturity of up to one year point to principal repayments of $57.8 billion by the end of May; $38.1 billion is held by banks, $15.3 billion by non-financial institutions and $4.4 billion by non-bank financial institutions.

